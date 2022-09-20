Adam Levine's Rumored Fling Makes It Clear How She Feels About His Apology

Adam Levine came under fire after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with the singer. Stroh uploaded a viral TikTok video on September 19 where she discussed her alleged tryst with the Maroon 5 artist. "Essentially, I had an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said in the clip — Levine is famously married to model Behati Prinsloo. Although she gained a sizeable online following before going public with the allegations, Stroh said she was relatively unknown when she spent time with the "She Will Be Love" singer. "I wasn't in 'the scene' like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated," the popular influencer said in her video.

In addition to speaking about the alleged affair, Stroh also shared a series of screenshots on her TikTok which appeared to be from Levine's Instagram account. Including one message where he inquired about naming his next child after Stroh. After the video went viral, the Instagram model confirmed to Page Six that she was in fact "physical" with "The Voice" judge.

The next day, on September 20, Levine confessed to sending texts of a "flirtatious manner" to Stroh, but vehemently denied ever letting it get past the texting stage. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote on his Instagram stories. This prompted a quick response from Stroh.