Adam Levine's Rumored Fling Makes It Clear How She Feels About His Apology
Adam Levine came under fire after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with the singer. Stroh uploaded a viral TikTok video on September 19 where she discussed her alleged tryst with the Maroon 5 artist. "Essentially, I had an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said in the clip — Levine is famously married to model Behati Prinsloo. Although she gained a sizeable online following before going public with the allegations, Stroh said she was relatively unknown when she spent time with the "She Will Be Love" singer. "I wasn't in 'the scene' like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated," the popular influencer said in her video.
In addition to speaking about the alleged affair, Stroh also shared a series of screenshots on her TikTok which appeared to be from Levine's Instagram account. Including one message where he inquired about naming his next child after Stroh. After the video went viral, the Instagram model confirmed to Page Six that she was in fact "physical" with "The Voice" judge.
The next day, on September 20, Levine confessed to sending texts of a "flirtatious manner" to Stroh, but vehemently denied ever letting it get past the texting stage. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote on his Instagram stories. This prompted a quick response from Stroh.
Sumner Stroh explains why she went public about Adam Levine
Shortly after Adam Levine issued a statement on his Instagram story denying that he ever cheated on his wife, Sumner Stroh took to her own account to seemingly fire back. "Someone get this man a dictionary," the Texas alum wrote in her Instagram story. Prior to that cryptic message, Stroh reposted a friend's Instagram story that helped explain why the model went public with her alleged fling with Levine. "One of her friends tried to sell the screenshots she's sent to tabloids, so she was kinda forced to come out with it," the post from Stroh's friend read.
Hours after Stroh posted her original TikTok that levied cheating accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman, she posted a follow-up TikTok video explaining her actions. According to Stroh, she posted the screenshots after learning that a friend was trying to sell them. "I was completely frantic," she said in the clip.
Stroh also used the follow-up TikTok to address the negative reactions from commenters. "The only victim here is his wife and children," one person had responded to the initial video. Stroh said she was "embarrassed and disgusted" by her own behavior. "I'm not the one getting hurt in this. It's Behati and her children," she said in the clip. Although many replies still questioned Stroh's motives. "Why not just tell his wife instead of the public?" one person wrote. "She really think ppl will take her side," another TikTok user replied.