Adam Levine Admitted To Cheating Long Before Sparking Affair Rumors
Add Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine to the list of celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their significant others.
On September 19, 2022, model Sumner Stroh accused Levine of having an affair behind the back of his wife of eight years, "Victoria's Secret" model Behati Prinsloo. During her TikTok confession, Stroh claimed that she and Levine engaged in romantic activity while Prinsloo was pregnant with the couple's third child. She even showed DMs from Levine in which he asked if he could name their new baby after Stroh. Levine and Prinsloo have welcomed two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, per People.
Just one day after Stroh's video was posted, Levine responded to the accusations by admitting to aspects of the affair in a statement to TMZ. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Well, a resurfaced interview revealed this isn't the first time the "Moves Like Jagger" singer has confessed to cheating.
Adam Levine's history of cheating goes back to 2009
Before Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were married in 2014, Levine was an admitted cheater. Before Prinsloo, Levine's dating history consisted of other models like Angela Bellotte and Anne Vyalitsyna, per Us Weekly. In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan, he was surprisingly honest when the interviewer asked why men cheat. "Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated," Levine admitted. "And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it."
Well, it seems that Levine regrets his inappropriate behavior toward Sumner Stroh after she exposed him as a cheater. A source close to the married couple told People that Prinsloo is "very upset," but is "100% committed to her family." People also reported that Levine wants to work through their issues and avoid a divorce.
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine told TMZ in response to the accusations. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together."