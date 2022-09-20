Adam Levine Admitted To Cheating Long Before Sparking Affair Rumors

Add Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine to the list of celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their significant others.

On September 19, 2022, model Sumner Stroh accused Levine of having an affair behind the back of his wife of eight years, "Victoria's Secret" model Behati Prinsloo. During her TikTok confession, Stroh claimed that she and Levine engaged in romantic activity while Prinsloo was pregnant with the couple's third child. She even showed DMs from Levine in which he asked if he could name their new baby after Stroh. Levine and Prinsloo have welcomed two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, per People.

Just one day after Stroh's video was posted, Levine responded to the accusations by admitting to aspects of the affair in a statement to TMZ. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine said. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Well, a resurfaced interview revealed this isn't the first time the "Moves Like Jagger" singer has confessed to cheating.