Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Nod To Ex Zayn Malik Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

For a long time, fans have wondered about the strange things about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship that just couldn't be explained. While their split back in 2021 sure was a messy one, both Hadid and Malik have managed to keep the details surrounding their separation pretty quiet. As many fans can remember, the ex-couple pulled the plug on their relationship after Malik reportedly got into an altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda claimed at the time that the former One Direction star was supposedly verbally abusive and that he pushed her towards a dresser, as detailed by TMZ.

While there are certain aspects of her life that Gigi would rather keep private, she did tell InStyle back in February that she's always been a very open person, especially when it came to matters of the heart. She said, "I've always been very trusting, and like a lot of people, I learned the hard way in this industry by being too open in interviews. You have to start to calculate your steps, because you went for it with an open heart, and sometimes it doesn't get portrayed that way." That's probably why a lot of her fans can't help but wonder what's really going on in her life as she reportedly hung out with her ex even though she's reportedly dating a new man in her life.