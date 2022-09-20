Gigi Hadid Gives Rare Nod To Ex Zayn Malik Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors
For a long time, fans have wondered about the strange things about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship that just couldn't be explained. While their split back in 2021 sure was a messy one, both Hadid and Malik have managed to keep the details surrounding their separation pretty quiet. As many fans can remember, the ex-couple pulled the plug on their relationship after Malik reportedly got into an altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda claimed at the time that the former One Direction star was supposedly verbally abusive and that he pushed her towards a dresser, as detailed by TMZ.
While there are certain aspects of her life that Gigi would rather keep private, she did tell InStyle back in February that she's always been a very open person, especially when it came to matters of the heart. She said, "I've always been very trusting, and like a lot of people, I learned the hard way in this industry by being too open in interviews. You have to start to calculate your steps, because you went for it with an open heart, and sometimes it doesn't get portrayed that way." That's probably why a lot of her fans can't help but wonder what's really going on in her life as she reportedly hung out with her ex even though she's reportedly dating a new man in her life.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are working on that thing called co-parenting together
Rumors have been swirling for quite some time now that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are the celebrity world's new hot couple. One source close to the situation even told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid are pretty serious about one another, but aren't rushing into anything, either. The insider said, "[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."
And while a lot of people will be keeping their eye out for what LeGiGi (can we keep that) do next, BuzzFeed News say that the model reunited with her ex, Zayn Malik, for a very special occasion. The ex-couple celebrated their daughter Khai's second birthday, with Hadid posting a photo of a Peppa Pig cake and tagging Malik on it. Even though Malik himself didn't post anything on his end, a lot of fans assume that he was at the birthday party with Hadid and their young tot. The ex-couple that can eat Peppa Pig cake together can certainly co-parent together, right?