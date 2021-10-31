What Is Zayn Malik Vowing To Do About His Messy Situation With Gigi Hadid?
This article includes allegations of harassment and domestic violence.
Following his recent breakup with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik is reportedly planning his next moves. As you may recall, the former One Direction singer was accused of striking Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid, which caused the supermodel to end their relationship, per People. "They are not together right now," a source close to Gigi told the outlet. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent." The insider continued, "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."
According to court documents obtained by People, Malik allegedly grabbed Yolanda and "shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." He also told her to "stay away from [his] f***ing daughter." The incident allegedly took place on September 29 at Gigi and Malik's Pennsylvania home. Though the singer pled no contest to the harassment charges, he must complete 360 days of probation, an anger management course, and domestic violence program.
"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," Malik told TMZ. "And for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private." Gigi and Malik share a daughter, Khai, who was born in September 2020. And when it comes to little Khai, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer has vowed to do one thing.
Zayn Malik will 'fight' to avoid a custody battle with Gigi Hadid
Although Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have called it quits, they are reportedly keeping thing cordial as they co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, Khai. "It's obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together," a source told E! News. "They have taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby."
However, should Gigi or Yolanda Hadid decide to use the alleged incident to discredit Malik's fitness as a parent, the singer is reportedly ready to fight against it. "Gigi and he co-parent Khai," a different source told the Mirror. "But any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body." The same source added that though Gigi wants to keep a co-parenting relationship, Yolanda could "potentially make legal moves within the court systems about custody."
According to attorney and CPA Brent Kaspar, it's unlikely that Yolanda will be able to keep Malik away from Khai, should she plan to do so. "Grandparents don't have a lot of rights," Kaspar previously told Nicki Swift. "Especially if parents are presenting a united front that they want them banned from contact with the child."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.