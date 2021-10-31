What Is Zayn Malik Vowing To Do About His Messy Situation With Gigi Hadid?

This article includes allegations of harassment and domestic violence.

Following his recent breakup with Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik is reportedly planning his next moves. As you may recall, the former One Direction singer was accused of striking Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid, which caused the supermodel to end their relationship, per People. "They are not together right now," a source close to Gigi told the outlet. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent." The insider continued, "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

According to court documents obtained by People, Malik allegedly grabbed Yolanda and "shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain." He also told her to "stay away from [his] f***ing daughter." The incident allegedly took place on September 29 at Gigi and Malik's Pennsylvania home. Though the singer pled no contest to the harassment charges, he must complete 360 days of probation, an anger management course, and domestic violence program.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," Malik told TMZ. "And for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private." Gigi and Malik share a daughter, Khai, who was born in September 2020. And when it comes to little Khai, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer has vowed to do one thing.