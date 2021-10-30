Does Zayn Malik Have Legal Options To Keep Yolanda Hadid Away From His Daughter? - Exclusive

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have broken up, but somehow they need to keep the pieces of their shattered family together. Not only are baby Khai's parents no longer together, but their split is mired with controversy, as Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and Zayn are at loggerheads.

On October 28, according to TMZ, Yolanda claimed that Zayn struck her, an allegation which the former One Direction singer "adamantly denies," he told the outlet. Per court documents (via Us Weekly), Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a "Dutch slut," "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser," and demanded that she "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." On Twitter, he explained that he pleaded no contest to the claims in order to provide and "protect" Khai with a "safe and private space" without media involvement. But the "Pillowtalk" singer's alleged request that Yolanda keep her distance from Khai begs the question if he can legally do so.

An Us Weekly insider called Zayn and Gigi's relationship "destructive," claiming that "it's much better that they have separated." And since the couple has a 1-year-old daughter, "they are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now," a source told People. The insider added, "Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her," indicating that Gigi's mom may be making her feelings known.

In order to disentangle the Zayn-Gigi-Yolanda situation involving little Khai, Nicki Swift spoke with two attorneys who shared their expert insight on the matter. This is what they had to say about Yolanda's rights as a grandmother.