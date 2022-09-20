Will Smith Celebrates Jada Amid Slow Social Media Comeback

It's been nearly half a year since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars awards after the comedian aimed a joke at the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On July 29, five months after the incident happened, the "Aladdin" actor posted a nearly six-minute video to his social media accounts, owning up to his actions and apologizing to the comedian.

"Will is feeling much more confident and much more positive and less depressed," a source told Entertainment Tonight after the apology video was posted. "Will was so regretful of the situation and the situation he put his family in with all of the backlash, especially publicly." The insider added that the "Bad Boys" actor is feeling more comfortable going out in public since he's acknowledged his wrongdoings and is continuing to work on himself and repair his image.

At the time the apology video was filmed and released, Smith mentioned that Rock wasn't ready to talk about everything yet. But on September 4, the comedian broke his silence during his stand-up tour with Dave Chappelle. "F*** your hostage video," he reportedly said, via Deadline, aiming his criticism at the actor's video and implying that he's still not ready to let the slap go. But amid the drama between the two, Smith is slowly trying to make a comeback.