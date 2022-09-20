Kenya Moore Has Disappointing Update On The State Of Her Divorce
Kenya Moore's divorce from Marc Daily is proving to be far more complicated than the reality star may have wanted. After a messy split from ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan in 2016, the former beauty pageant queen began dating Daly and the two appeared to have a whirlwind romance. A year after they met, the couple tied the knot in a private beach ceremony, but Moore chose not to reveal Daly's identity at the time. And while the restaurateur was heavily mentioned during Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," his identity remained a secret until Season 11.
Unfortunately for the couple — who welcomed their only daughter, Brooklyn, in 2018 — their marriage began to unravel shortly after it began. In 2021, Moore filed for divorce from her husband and listed their date of separation as September 19, 2019, according to documents obtained by Radar Online. And while Moore exclaimed that their marriage was "irretrievably broken," it now appears that she will have to wait a bit longer before regaining her single status.
Kenya Moore's divorce is at a standstill
During the Season 14 reunion of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kenya Moore revealed that she remains legally married to her estranged husband, Marc Daly. During the second installment of the three-part TV special, the Bravo star explained that her divorce is "at a standstill," per Page Six. "Still not divorced," Moore exclaimed, adding, "He's not asking for anything at this point. It's just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it's still going to go on." The Miss USA winner also revealed that she has gotten back into the dating scene, following her split from Daly, but she admitted she is not in a serious relationship "yet."
And while Moore seems ready to put the past behind her, their legal battle could become messy as the pair never signed a prenuptial agreement. Moore elaborated on that decision, during a 2019 episode of "RHOA," and suggested that Daly was the one who refused to discuss the matter. "You know, Marc didn't want a prenup," Moore said (via People). "We don't have one. Like, he wouldn't even have the conversation."