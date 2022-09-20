Kenya Moore Has Disappointing Update On The State Of Her Divorce

Kenya Moore's divorce from Marc Daily is proving to be far more complicated than the reality star may have wanted. After a messy split from ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan in 2016, the former beauty pageant queen began dating Daly and the two appeared to have a whirlwind romance. A year after they met, the couple tied the knot in a private beach ceremony, but Moore chose not to reveal Daly's identity at the time. And while the restaurateur was heavily mentioned during Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," his identity remained a secret until Season 11.

Unfortunately for the couple — who welcomed their only daughter, Brooklyn, in 2018 — their marriage began to unravel shortly after it began. In 2021, Moore filed for divorce from her husband and listed their date of separation as September 19, 2019, according to documents obtained by Radar Online. And while Moore exclaimed that their marriage was "irretrievably broken," it now appears that she will have to wait a bit longer before regaining her single status.