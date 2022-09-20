The Sad Reason Emma Chamberlain Took A Break From YouTube

From attending the Met Gala to launching a successful coffee company, Emma Chamberlain is one of the rare YouTubers to make it big offline. Soon after uploading her first video to the platform in 2017, her unique editing style and quirky personality made her an Internet sensation, creating a wave of imitators. Chamberlain later expanded her online empire to a podcast, "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain," and began exploring fashion. By 2019 she became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, since adding Cartier and several magazine covers to her resume. Even while representing luxury brands, Chamberlain has arguably maintained the relatability that made her so popular to begin with. Today, she has over 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 16.1 million followers on Instagram, many of whom have seen her evolve from regular teen to Gen Z fashion icon.

However, the journey hasn't been perfect. In early 2022, Chamberlain announced that she in the midst of a break from YouTube. The influencer's last video at the time was posted in December 2021, and it would be several more months before she returned to the site where she first found her following. Unfortunately, there was a bigger reason for her absence than being busy with coffee and catwalks.