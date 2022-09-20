Are Summer House's Paige DeSorbo And Hannah Berner Still Friends?

Real reality TV friendships are few and far in between. However, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, who first met while working for Betches, a "female-founded and led media and entertainment brand," quickly won over "Summer House" fans after they joined the cast in 2019. Together, they formed the "giggly squad," a nickname that "Summer House" star Kyle Cook begrudgingly bestowed upon them, for several seasons until Berner's 2021 exit. At the time, Berner had been embroiled in a feud with several of her cast members, Kyle Cook, Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula, and decided it would be best if she left. In May of that year, Berner officially announced her departure in an Instagram post.

Since then, DeSorbo has continue to appear on "Summer House" and its spinoff, "Winter House," as Berner pursued other ventures, including a comedy career and her podcast, "Berning in Hell." And while it's great to know that each lady is prospering in their own way, fans of the duo have since questioned whether their friendship could endure after Berner's Bravo exit, especially since DeSorbo once stated she was "relieved" that Berner left the show during her "Call Her Daddy" podcast. However, fans of De Sorbo and Berner will be happy to know that there's been a major update on their friendship.