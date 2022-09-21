Tiffany Haddish's Disturbing Legal Troubles Have Reportedly Come To An End
This article contains content about child sexual abuse.
Tiffany Haddish recently found herself in some very disturbing legal drama. On September 2, NPR reported that a 22-year-old woman, who went by "Jane Doe," filed a lawsuit against Haddish and Aries Spears on behalf of herself and her brother. The explosive suit accused Haddish and Spears of sexual abuse.
In the lawsuit, which she filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish and Spears groomed her and her brother into "filming sexually explicit child pornography skits." To make things even more mind-boggling, Doe was also close to the comedian and even considered her a "longtime family friend." At the time of the incidents, Doe was 14 years old and her brother was 7 years old. In the two incidents listed in the legal paperwork, the woman claimed Spears and Haddish pressured her into doing NSFW gestures for a skit in 2013. In the other incident, which was in 2014, she claimed that her brother was forced to appear in his underwear in a film with Haddish and Spears. "My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations," Doe wrote to the D.A., per People.
But, it appears that all the legal drama has come to an end.
Jane Doe drops lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears
Tiffany Haddish can breathe a sigh of relief, as the lawsuit against her has been dropped. TMZ reports that the woman dropped the child molestation suit against the comedian and Aries Spears. "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us," the anonymous accuser said in the statement. "We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us." The woman did not acknowledge Spears in the statement, even though she dropped the suit again him as well. According to TMZ, since she dropped the lawsuit, she won't be able to file another one in the future.
Haddish had remained pretty tight-lipped about her legal woes in the press, but issued a statement on her Instagram on September 5. However, she disabled comments so nobody could share any thoughts or opinions. "I know people have a lot of questions. I get it. I'm right with you. Unfortunately, as there is an ongoing legal case, there is very little I can say right now," she wrote. Haddish also expressed her remorse for taking part in the sketch in question, adding, "I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.