Tiffany Haddish's Disturbing Legal Troubles Have Reportedly Come To An End

Tiffany Haddish can breathe a sigh of relief, as the lawsuit against her has been dropped. TMZ reports that the woman dropped the child molestation suit against the comedian and Aries Spears. "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us," the anonymous accuser said in the statement. "We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us." The woman did not acknowledge Spears in the statement, even though she dropped the suit again him as well. According to TMZ, since she dropped the lawsuit, she won't be able to file another one in the future.

Haddish had remained pretty tight-lipped about her legal woes in the press, but issued a statement on her Instagram on September 5. However, she disabled comments so nobody could share any thoughts or opinions. "I know people have a lot of questions. I get it. I'm right with you. Unfortunately, as there is an ongoing legal case, there is very little I can say right now," she wrote. Haddish also expressed her remorse for taking part in the sketch in question, adding, "I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

