Adam Levine's Controversy Turns Up A Notch With Disturbing New Claims From Ex-Yoga Teacher
It has been an eventful few days for Adam Levine since he was accused of an extramarital affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a September 19 TikTok, Stroh claimed that she and the Maroon 5 frontman saw each other for "about a year" during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. Displaying screenshots of her and Levine's purported Instagram DMs, Stroh also claimed that he even asked permission to name his unborn child after her at one point.
In a statement released on September 20, Levine denied the affair but conceded to flirting with Stroh online. "I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the "Girls Like You" singer said, per TMZ. Stroh contradicted his statement in an interview with Page Six, telling the outlet their alleged affair did get "physical" and specified that it occurred in 2021 after she graduated college.
The messiness of the situation intensified when more women came out, posting alleged receipts of flirty DM interactions with Levine, per Us Weekly. After two more influencers accused Levine of sending them risqué messages online, his former yoga instructor just got involved in the mix with her own claims about the rock star.
Adam Levine allegedly made advances at his yoga instructor
And a yogi makes four! Alanna Zabel, Adam Levine's former yoga teacher, is the fourth woman to claim the married singer had sent her flirtatious messages. On her September 20 Instagram Stories, per Page Six, Zabel wrote that Levine once texted her, "I want to spend the day with you naked." Captioning her the slide, "Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine," Zabel also claimed the singer — her client from 2007 to 2010 — told his friends she had the "best ass in town." However, Zabel walked back the harsh tone of her Story in a September 21 post, writing that Levine was not "wrong."
Amid the he-said, she-said turmoil, Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together for the first time since the allegations began. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were pictured smiling and chatting casually as they picked up their children from school. Although a People source disclosed that Prinsloo was reportedly "very upset" about the ordeal, the Victoria's Secret model was apparently still "100 percent committed to her family." The source told the outlet the same could be said for Levine, who "never wants a divorce" and "is trying his best to make things better."