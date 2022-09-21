Adam Levine's Controversy Turns Up A Notch With Disturbing New Claims From Ex-Yoga Teacher

It has been an eventful few days for Adam Levine since he was accused of an extramarital affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a September 19 TikTok, Stroh claimed that she and the Maroon 5 frontman saw each other for "about a year" during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. Displaying screenshots of her and Levine's purported Instagram DMs, Stroh also claimed that he even asked permission to name his unborn child after her at one point.

In a statement released on September 20, Levine denied the affair but conceded to flirting with Stroh online. "I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the "Girls Like You" singer said, per TMZ. Stroh contradicted his statement in an interview with Page Six, telling the outlet their alleged affair did get "physical" and specified that it occurred in 2021 after she graduated college.

The messiness of the situation intensified when more women came out, posting alleged receipts of flirty DM interactions with Levine, per Us Weekly. After two more influencers accused Levine of sending them risqué messages online, his former yoga instructor just got involved in the mix with her own claims about the rock star.