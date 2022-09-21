Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Hold Back On Co-Star Pete Davidson's Red Carpet Look

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are teaming up for a new film and there's no doubt that many people are intrigued by the two co-stars. Davidson and Cuoco star together in the new rom-com titled "Meet Cute," and the IMDb teaser for the Peacock original film reads, "What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?" Interesting, right?

Both Cuoco and Davidson have been doing press to promote the movie, and in an interview with E! Insider, "The Big Bang Theory" star talked about her on-screen chemistry with Davidson. "You hope you can find some magic and chemistry and make it seem real," Cuoco said. "I thought Pete was so good in it, and he really wanted to be like, a major pro in this and know his s**t." She added that she was "very impressed" by the actor.

On September 8, Cuoco also took to Instagram to share a short trailer from the movie with her 7.4 million fans, and most seemed excited about Cuoco and Davidson's project. "CANNOT WAIT! We need more movies like this!" one fan commented. "This looks stupid funny!! two of my fav people? sign me up," another person wrote. "OMG, the chemistry is blowing up this joint!!!" a third gushed. So with all of this great chemistry on-screen, that gives Cuoco an excuse to be brutally honest about her co-star and his interesting choice of apparel on the red carpet, right?