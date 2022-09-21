Olivia Wilde's Parenting Comments Speak Volumes After Jason Sudeikis Split

Living as we are in a post-"Don't Worry Darling" world, it sure feels like a million years ago since Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split up. You may have even forgotten that these two formerly engaged people share two actual human children together. We get it. But they do have kids, and Wilde has some things to say about co-parenting. Because Sudeikis, Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and any other rumored or confirmed haters be damned — this actor and director is moving on with her life.

To be honest, if anyone has a right to be shady about co-parenting in an interview, it's Wilde. Perhaps you remember that now infamous moment when she was served custody papers, from Sudeikis, while live on stage at CinemaCon — a move which she called "vicious" in an interview with Variety in August. "The only people who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened," she said.

Now, she's saying even more.