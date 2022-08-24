Olivia Wilde Hints At Troubled Past With Jason Sudeikis In First Interview About Custody Ambush

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' split is heartbreaking because they share two children, Otis and Daisy. The former couple has been in the news as their legal battle for custody heats up, and Wilde's romance with superstar Harry Styles continues to get more serious. The "Booksmart" director has talked to the press about Sudeikis, but the timeline of Wilde's romance with Styles is a little complicated. Wilde has said she and Sudeikis split in early 2020, but the director's timeline is under dispute. A source told People, "Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe — that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry — is simply not accurate." The inside source, who knows the former couple, told People, "She began filming ["Don't Worry Darling"] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they'd announced their split." The inside source added that "none of it happened" until Wilde began filming with Styles.

Rumors are flying about a feud between Florence Pugh and Wilde. In July, Page Six reported that the "Don't Worry Darling" star fell out with Wilde. An insider told Page Six, "I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry." But Wilde hinted at troubles with Sudeikis in an interview with Variety about her custody battle.