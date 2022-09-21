Country Star Luke Bell's Devastating Cause Of Death Is Finally Announced
Warning: This article contains content regarding drug abuse.
On August 29, Luke Bell was found dead at 32 years old. Prior to the country star's death, he had been missing for over a week, breaking off from his friend Matt Kinman on a trip to Tucson, Arizona. Bell released music in the mid-2010s, before falling off the map and returning to private life. His social media activity went dark after 2017, leaving fans wanting more and wondering about his whereabouts. In a statement released after Bell's death through Saving Country Music, his family said, "We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken. Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world."
Bell's family went on to disclose that he dealt with bipolar disorder. It caused him to run away multiple times before, but until now, he had always been found. Bell's business manager Brian Buchanan told TMZ, "Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him. When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He's found peace now and there's some comfort."
While previous statements pointed to Bell's bipolar disorder somehow playing a role in his death, the official cause has finally been revealed.
Luke Bell died of a fentanyl overdose
According to ABC 9 KGUN Tucson, Luke Bell's autopsy report has been finally released by the Pima County Medical Examiner's office. It revealed that Bell died from fentanyl intoxication, as well as some more details about the scene of his death (via The U.S. Sun): "This initially unidentified, 32-year-old man was reportedly found unresponsive by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking structure ... Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene."
In addition to struggling with bipolar disorder, the autopsy showed Bell had arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and a blood alcohol concentration of .076 at the time of his death. His family's previous statement seemed to connect the cause of his death to his bipolar disorder, saying, "Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain."
While the new update adds even more tragic details to Bell's death, hopefully it allows his family and friends to receive some much-needed closure.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).