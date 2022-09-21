Country Star Luke Bell's Devastating Cause Of Death Is Finally Announced

Warning: This article contains content regarding drug abuse.

On August 29, Luke Bell was found dead at 32 years old. Prior to the country star's death, he had been missing for over a week, breaking off from his friend Matt Kinman on a trip to Tucson, Arizona. Bell released music in the mid-2010s, before falling off the map and returning to private life. His social media activity went dark after 2017, leaving fans wanting more and wondering about his whereabouts. In a statement released after Bell's death through Saving Country Music, his family said, "We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken. Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world."

Bell's family went on to disclose that he dealt with bipolar disorder. It caused him to run away multiple times before, but until now, he had always been found. Bell's business manager Brian Buchanan told TMZ, "Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him. When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He's found peace now and there's some comfort."

While previous statements pointed to Bell's bipolar disorder somehow playing a role in his death, the official cause has finally been revealed.