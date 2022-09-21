Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid's Romance Is Reportedly Heating Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when multiple sources told People that they were "getting to know each other" following his recent split from model Camila Morrone in August after four years of dating. While many expected DiCaprio to enjoy the life of an eligible bachelor again, he began pursuing Hadid just weeks after the breakup. Less than a month after his breakup was confirmed, the actor was spotted getting cozy with Hadid in New York City, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The pair has been spotted out together on multiple occasions, but a source told Daily Mail that they weren't "exclusive" just yet and it seemed to be for a good reason. An insider told Page Six, "[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."

According to The U.S. Sun, since they are both high-profile celebrities, DiCaprio is focused on keeping things as private as possible as he's getting to know Hadid. An insider told the outlet, "He's been saying he actually feels he is ready to do a George Clooney and meet the right person — now feels he can." While they are reportedly taking things slow, things are definitely heating up between the duo.