Camila Morrone Reportedly Sends Strong Message To Leonardo DiCaprio After Split

Since his debut in the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand A-list actors. From "Titanic" to "The Wolf of Wall Street," the beloved talent has racked in an impressive catalog. However alongside his critically acclaimed films, DiCaprio has also gained notoriety for his colorful dating life — specifically with women in their 20s. Over the years, the "Body of Lies" star has been linked with an array of young women, including Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, and Kelly Rohrbach (per Elle). On August 30, DiCaprio broke up with his latest romantic flame, Camila Morrone, after more than four years of dating.

While DiCaprio refrained from releasing a statement at the time, a source told Us Weekly that the "The Aviator" actor was keeping busy in light of their split. "[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez," a source told the news outlet. "He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx."

After a couple weeks of silence, Morrone has finally given pop culture enthusiasts an update regarding her feelings on the high-profile breakup.