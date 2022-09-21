Chrissy Teigen Reaches Heartwarming Milestone In Her Pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen is overjoyed to be adding another bundle of joy to her growing family. The announcement that she is expecting her third child comes two years after she suffered a traumatizing loss. Back in September 2020, Teigen revealed she experienced a miscarriage at 20 weeks after she was rushed to the hospital for excessive bleeding. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram. "To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive."
It's now been two years since she lost her son and the cookbook author dropped a bombshell confession that has shocked her fans. Teigen admitted that she didn't suffer a miscarriage — instead it was an abortion. "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she said during Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she added. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."
And while fans were stunned by the abortion news, Teigen is just happy to be reaching another milestone in her pregnancy.
Chrissy Teigen can feel her baby kick
Chrissy Teigen is experiencing moments in this pregnancy she unfortunately never got the opportunity to experience during her previous one. "I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," she wrote on Twitter. Her post has garnered over 33,000 likes with hundreds of fans sending in an outpouring of support for this major announcement. "This makes me so happy," one user tweeted. "The BEST feeling in the whole wide world! Enjoy every kick Mama!" another wrote.
Although the model is excited to be having another baby, getting pregnant hasn't always been easy for her. According to People, in 2021, Teigen underwent endometriosis surgery on the day she was slated to deliver her son Jack. "Usually I'm really good after [surgery]," the author said. "This one's a toughie." Endometriosis is a "painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus," per Mayo Clinic. The disorder can also make it very difficult for people to conceive.
In addition to that, Teigen opened up to Entertainment Tonight about successfully completing several rounds of in vitro fertilization. "I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," she told the outlet. Thankfully, she can now celebrate her rainbow baby in a major way.