Chrissy Teigen Reaches Heartwarming Milestone In Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is overjoyed to be adding another bundle of joy to her growing family. The announcement that she is expecting her third child comes two years after she suffered a traumatizing loss. Back in September 2020, Teigen revealed she experienced a miscarriage at 20 weeks after she was rushed to the hospital for excessive bleeding. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram. "To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive."

It's now been two years since she lost her son and the cookbook author dropped a bombshell confession that has shocked her fans. Teigen admitted that she didn't suffer a miscarriage — instead it was an abortion. "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she said during Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she added. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."

And while fans were stunned by the abortion news, Teigen is just happy to be reaching another milestone in her pregnancy.