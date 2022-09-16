Chrissy Teigen Unveils The Devastating Truth About Her Pregnancy Loss

The following article includes discussion of baby loss.

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the death of her and John Legend's unborn son in a heartbreakingly candid new interview. The model and musician confirmed they'd lost their son, Jack, in a devastating Instagram post in 2020, with Teigen posting a black and white photo of herself weeping in the hospital. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the lengthy caption. She then added a heartbreaking message for her late son, writing, "I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

A few weeks later, she shared an equally devastating blog post on Medium in which she confirmed she had been diagnosed with diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. Teigen also went into detail about the unimaginable ordeal, sharing she delivered Jack at 20 weeks old after being told he would not survive and likely neither would she if she continued on with the pregnancy.

Now, Teigen is shedding more light on one of the darkest times in her life and speaking out her and Legend's tragic loss.