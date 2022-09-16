Chrissy Teigen Unveils The Devastating Truth About Her Pregnancy Loss
The following article includes discussion of baby loss.
Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the death of her and John Legend's unborn son in a heartbreakingly candid new interview. The model and musician confirmed they'd lost their son, Jack, in a devastating Instagram post in 2020, with Teigen posting a black and white photo of herself weeping in the hospital. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the lengthy caption. She then added a heartbreaking message for her late son, writing, "I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."
A few weeks later, she shared an equally devastating blog post on Medium in which she confirmed she had been diagnosed with diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. Teigen also went into detail about the unimaginable ordeal, sharing she delivered Jack at 20 weeks old after being told he would not survive and likely neither would she if she continued on with the pregnancy.
Now, Teigen is shedding more light on one of the darkest times in her life and speaking out her and Legend's tragic loss.
An abortion saved Chrissy Teigen's life
Chrissy Teigen — who confirmed in August that she and Legend are expecting again — spoke bravely about losing Jack at "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on September 15, explaining she had an abortion due to the serious medical complications that surrounded her third pregnancy, as she didn't technically experience a miscarriage. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago," she said (via The Hollywood Reporter). The model then explained that she gained a better understanding of what really happened in the wake of the controversial decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," she added.
Teigen has opened up a few times about losing her third child, telling People that same week that she still feels the pain and is still going to therapy to deal with the trauma. "I think that it's important that more people keep talking about it and more people talk about their losses, so people know that they're not alone," she said.