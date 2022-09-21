Gayle King Makes Her Feelings About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Feud Clear

The feud between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other royal family members has made one headline after another. In 2020, Harry and Meghan dropped a bombshell with an announcement on their royal Sussex Instagram page. " We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they wrote in the lengthy post after revealing that they had given the decision a lot of thought.

At the time of the announcement, BBC royal analyst Johnny Dymond shared that things were far worse than they appeared, as palace officials were "very disappointed" over the couple's decision to exit. "I think it indicates a real strength of feeling in the palace tonight – maybe not so much about what has been done but about how it has been done – and the lack of consultation I think will sting," Dymond shared, adding that there seemed to be a "major rift" between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry moved from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles but returned to life with the royals for a brief time during Queen Elizabeth II's services. According to Page Six, Meghan wants to make nice with King Charles and has requested to meet him for a one-on-one before they head back to California. Many people have thoughts on the family feud, including Gayle King.