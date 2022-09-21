Why Ana De Armas Didn't Feel Safe While Dating Ben Affleck

In March 2020, at the beginning of the first COVID-19 lockdown, it was reported that Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck were dating, per Us Weekly. The two met while filming "Deep Water." A source told the media outlet that Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was supportive of the new relationship and that she is still friends with the "Gone Girl" actor. During the height of the pandemic, the "Knives Out" actor and the "Justice League" actor were seen getting cozy on dates and taking walks.

In January 2021, after dating for almost a year, De Armas and Affleck went their separate ways. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," an insider told People at the time. "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable." The source said that the "No Time To Die" actor was the one who ended things, as she didn't want to live in Los Angeles and Affleck had to stay there to raise his children.

According to Page Six, De Armas is now dating the vice president of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis, after meeting through mutual friends. Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the two secretly got married in Las Vegas in July, per the Los Angeles Times. While the "Deep Water" co-stars have both moved on, the Cuban actor is still asked about her relationship with Affleck, and her responses have been shocking.