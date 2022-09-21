Why Ana De Armas Didn't Feel Safe While Dating Ben Affleck
In March 2020, at the beginning of the first COVID-19 lockdown, it was reported that Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck were dating, per Us Weekly. The two met while filming "Deep Water." A source told the media outlet that Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was supportive of the new relationship and that she is still friends with the "Gone Girl" actor. During the height of the pandemic, the "Knives Out" actor and the "Justice League" actor were seen getting cozy on dates and taking walks.
In January 2021, after dating for almost a year, De Armas and Affleck went their separate ways. "Ben is no longer dating Ana," an insider told People at the time. "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable." The source said that the "No Time To Die" actor was the one who ended things, as she didn't want to live in Los Angeles and Affleck had to stay there to raise his children.
According to Page Six, De Armas is now dating the vice president of Tinder, Paul Boukadakis, after meeting through mutual friends. Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the two secretly got married in Las Vegas in July, per the Los Angeles Times. While the "Deep Water" co-stars have both moved on, the Cuban actor is still asked about her relationship with Affleck, and her responses have been shocking.
Ana De Armas didn't like the constant attention
When Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas split, it was reportedly amicable. A source stated that the two were just at different points in their lives. "There is a lot of love still between the two of them," the insider told Page Six. But now, De Armas is coming clean about why she and Affleck split.
"I have never been someone that wants any attention that's not about my work," she told Variety in a new cover story, responding to what happened between her and the "Paycheck" actor. "So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting ... and it feels dangerous and unsafe." The Cuban actor mentioned that she was used to the paparazzi following her, but not because of her romantic life. "I don't know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving," she added. And so she left.
This wasn't the first time the "Blonde" star mentioned the unsafe feeling while being with Affleck. In a July interview with Elle, she mentioned that being with the "Argo" actor was "horrible," stating that it was "one of the reasons she left Los Angeles." She is now residing in New York where she feels like she can keep her personal life a little more private.