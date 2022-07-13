Ana De Armas Gets Blunt About The Negative Effects Of Romance With Ben Affleck
Sure, Ben Affleck's renewed romance with Jennifer Lopez made us all believe in love again, but that doesn't mean that dating the A-lister actor is a picnic for everyone. Before the relaunch of Bennifer 2.0, it was the year of Affleck and Ana de Armas, who now says the relationship came with some serious downsides.
After meeting on the set of "Deep Water" and dating for a year, according to People, Affleck and de Armas officially split in January of 2021. An unnamed source told the outlet that the couple were at different points in their lives, and de Armas wanted a change. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the anonymous insider said. According to another source speaking to People, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable."
Well, now de Armas is speaking up about the splashy breakup personally.
Ana de Armas calls the publicity 'horrible'
Ana de Armas was profiled by Elle, and told the magazine that the publicity around her breakup with Ben Affleck was horrible, and it was part of the reason she left Los Angeles. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out," she said. She described life in L.A. as "always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious." This would seem to confirm what People's unnamed source said back in 2021. It appears she needed to get out of that city!
The actor now seems more at peace in her new home in New York City. Despite all of those early rumors in Page Six that she and Affleck would get back together, both parties have obviously moved all the way on. While Affleck is engaged to you-know-who, de Armas is still with her Tinder exec boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis — and their relationship is much more under the radar.