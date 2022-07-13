Ana De Armas Gets Blunt About The Negative Effects Of Romance With Ben Affleck

Sure, Ben Affleck's renewed romance with Jennifer Lopez made us all believe in love again, but that doesn't mean that dating the A-lister actor is a picnic for everyone. Before the relaunch of Bennifer 2.0, it was the year of Affleck and Ana de Armas, who now says the relationship came with some serious downsides.

After meeting on the set of "Deep Water" and dating for a year, according to People, Affleck and de Armas officially split in January of 2021. An unnamed source told the outlet that the couple were at different points in their lives, and de Armas wanted a change. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," the anonymous insider said. According to another source speaking to People, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable."

Well, now de Armas is speaking up about the splashy breakup personally.