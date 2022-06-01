Jennifer Lopez Just Subtly Honored Ben Affleck On Her Body

Back in the mid-aughts, "Bennifer" was an "it" couple like none other. After a highly publicized romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called it quits in 2004, claiming they couldn't get a moment alone from the press after Affleck allegedly cheated on J.Lo in a strip club. The "Gone Girl" star went on to marry another Jennifer — Jennifer Garner, that is — and Lopez connected with Marc Anthony, per Harpers Bazaar.

Affleck and Garner later filed for divorce in 2018. Eventually, Lopez and Anthony called it quits as well, and she began a long-term engagement with Aaron Rodriquez. By March 2021, A. Rod and J.Lo broke up (again), and Affleck reportedly reached out to Lopez to connect once again, per In Touch. Before anyone knew it, they were back together like no time had passed at all — massive engagement ring included.

It looks like this time, they're in it for the long run. Not only are they all over social media together, but Lopez has also taken to subtly referencing the relationship through her nail art.