Jennifer Lopez Just Subtly Honored Ben Affleck On Her Body
Back in the mid-aughts, "Bennifer" was an "it" couple like none other. After a highly publicized romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called it quits in 2004, claiming they couldn't get a moment alone from the press after Affleck allegedly cheated on J.Lo in a strip club. The "Gone Girl" star went on to marry another Jennifer — Jennifer Garner, that is — and Lopez connected with Marc Anthony, per Harpers Bazaar.
Affleck and Garner later filed for divorce in 2018. Eventually, Lopez and Anthony called it quits as well, and she began a long-term engagement with Aaron Rodriquez. By March 2021, A. Rod and J.Lo broke up (again), and Affleck reportedly reached out to Lopez to connect once again, per In Touch. Before anyone knew it, they were back together like no time had passed at all — massive engagement ring included.
It looks like this time, they're in it for the long run. Not only are they all over social media together, but Lopez has also taken to subtly referencing the relationship through her nail art.
Jennifer Lopez is taking her relationship seriously
In case you couldn't tell that Jennifer Lopez was engaged from that massive engagement ring, a quick peep at her nail art will confirm she's fully taken. J.Lo got her nails done by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, and opted to have one of them decorated with a "J" and a "B" as a nod to her fiance. Bachik shared a photo of the set, with the caption, "If you know ... then you know."
and it seems like Bennifer really did know, even if the path to true love wasn't exactly straight. "J.Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife," a source told E! News of their second engagement. "She believes it's true love and was meant to be." Devoted fans flocked to the post to show their support for the rekindled romance. "Bennifer forever!!!! I LOVE IT!!," wrote one fan. "They look like wedding nails," another fan observed.
As far as anyone knows, they aren't wedding nails — just a sweet homage to a decades-long love affair, but when can we expect the pair to say "I do"? The couple is staying mum on an exact date, but you likely won't have to wait long. "Jennifer will tell you she's not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise," an insider told Us Weekly. "The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she'd be totally down with that."