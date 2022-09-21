Kathy Griffin Stays Positive About Lasting Health Effects From Her Cancer Treatment

Kathy Griffin has made no secret of her ongoing health complications, which she has seemingly battled in stride. The television icon stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on September 20, and provided fans with a hilarious (but serious) update on her post-cancer recovery. "So last time I was here — just really quickly — I had lung cancer, they took out half my left lung, and so my voice got some damage," Griffin said. She then jokingly added, "I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous." Griffin went on to explain that while she is hopeful that her voice will return to normal, she is not too worried about any potential changes. "I think I sound non threatening and demure. That's my new angle," she quipped.

Griffin's road to recovery has come with ebbs and flows. In August, she revealed that she had been experiencing constant vomiting, almost a year after her initial operation. Following Griffin's social media disclosure, actor Rosanna Arquette suggested the comedian could be experiencing food poisoning. However, Griffin clarified that the vomiting episodes were consistent, and have been occurring "twice a month for a year now."

Despite these upsets, Griffin appears to be doing well and has even returned to poking fun at her fellow-celebrities, and sharing her opinion on political issues.