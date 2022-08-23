Kathy Griffin Turns To Social Media For Answers Amid Health Issues

Kathy Griffin is one of the most outspoken comedians in the industry — and that seems to be her bread and butter. When it comes to poking fun at people, pretty much no one is off-limits, including former president Donald Trump. But, from time to time, Griffin can also put on a serious face and detail personal struggles in addition to health struggles. In 2021, the comedian revealed her cancer diagnosis to fans in a gut-wrenching social media post. "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

The star added that her team of doctors felt "optimistic" since they found the cancer at such an early stage and because it was "contained to" only her "left lung." Griffin added that she didn't expect the surgery to hinder her breathing and hoped she would not need to undergo chemo or radiation after the procedure. A few months later, the star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where she announced that she was officially cancer-free. In true Griffin form, the comedian joked that, after surgery, the intubation tube caused her to sound like a mix of "Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe."

But, while the star can crack jokes about her health, she took a more serious turn by asking fans on social media to help interpret test results.