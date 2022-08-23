Kathy Griffin Turns To Social Media For Answers Amid Health Issues
Kathy Griffin is one of the most outspoken comedians in the industry — and that seems to be her bread and butter. When it comes to poking fun at people, pretty much no one is off-limits, including former president Donald Trump. But, from time to time, Griffin can also put on a serious face and detail personal struggles in addition to health struggles. In 2021, the comedian revealed her cancer diagnosis to fans in a gut-wrenching social media post. "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"
The star added that her team of doctors felt "optimistic" since they found the cancer at such an early stage and because it was "contained to" only her "left lung." Griffin added that she didn't expect the surgery to hinder her breathing and hoped she would not need to undergo chemo or radiation after the procedure. A few months later, the star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," where she announced that she was officially cancer-free. In true Griffin form, the comedian joked that, after surgery, the intubation tube caused her to sound like a mix of "Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe."
But, while the star can crack jokes about her health, she took a more serious turn by asking fans on social media to help interpret test results.
Kathy Griffin asks fans for help
Kathy Griffin is proving that celebrities are just like the rest of us. Just because you're famous doesn't mean that the doctor always calls you right away to go over test results, and that's the situation that Griffin found herself in on August 22. The star shared a photo on Instagram that showed test results she couldn't understand. "OK, I know this is crazy, but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone, and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me," she explained. "This is what it's come to people!"
Griffin asked fans to put the results "under an oncologist's nose" or "send me some sort of interpretation in English of what's going on with my post operation situation! " At the end Griifin noted that social media can be used for good. Several fans weighed in on Griffin's post, including some who've been in similar situations. "I'm a cancer survivor (YEAH!) and in my experience reading hundreds of scan results, etc., it appears there is no evidence of disease at this time," one person wrote. "From one cancer survivor to another, I don't see any danger words! That's good!" another user chimed in.
Griffin has not been shy about chronicling her health struggles on social media overall. On August 4, she posted a photo of herself in the hospital, explaining to her Instagram followers that she was "getting an infusion for my damn psoriatic arthritis."