Details Spilled About Scooter Braun And Yael Cohen's Divorce Agreement

In July 2021, Scooter Braun filed for divorce from Yael Cohen — mere days after their seventh anniversary. Initially, it seemed the record producer and the F*** Cancer founder were on a break, with an insider telling E! News that "things are very amicable between them." By late July, however, divorce papers were served, cementing the split's finality.

Given Braun and Cohen's collective net worth, many wondered about the financial aspect of their divorce. On September 15, 2022, People reported how the power duo, who possessed a prenup, agreed to divvy their assets. The music manager paid Cohen $20 million, per court documents, with Cohen also retaining their $30 million California mansion. As for Braun, he got to keep the couple's private jet, electric scooter, golf carts, several luxury cars, and a $65 million mansion. Both he and Cohen held onto separate pricey works of art, with Braun keeping iconic pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

In addition to the division of assets, Braun asked last July for joint custody of their three children, per E!, while Cohen requested in December 2021 that he pay her legal fees and spousal support. Now that their divorce has been finalized, here is how the rest of their agreement has shaken out.