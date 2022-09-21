Details Spilled About Scooter Braun And Yael Cohen's Divorce Agreement
In July 2021, Scooter Braun filed for divorce from Yael Cohen — mere days after their seventh anniversary. Initially, it seemed the record producer and the F*** Cancer founder were on a break, with an insider telling E! News that "things are very amicable between them." By late July, however, divorce papers were served, cementing the split's finality.
Given Braun and Cohen's collective net worth, many wondered about the financial aspect of their divorce. On September 15, 2022, People reported how the power duo, who possessed a prenup, agreed to divvy their assets. The music manager paid Cohen $20 million, per court documents, with Cohen also retaining their $30 million California mansion. As for Braun, he got to keep the couple's private jet, electric scooter, golf carts, several luxury cars, and a $65 million mansion. Both he and Cohen held onto separate pricey works of art, with Braun keeping iconic pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
In addition to the division of assets, Braun asked last July for joint custody of their three children, per E!, while Cohen requested in December 2021 that he pay her legal fees and spousal support. Now that their divorce has been finalized, here is how the rest of their agreement has shaken out.
Scooter Braun will pay Yael Cohen big in child support
As far as divorce agreements go, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen's legal disentanglement seems to have ended pretty smoothly. While Cohen may remain in the family's Brentwood, Calif. home, Braun gets to keep several of their other homes (ah, the lifestyles of the rich and famous), per Us Weekly.
As for custody of their three children, Jagger, Levi, and Hart, Braun got his wish for joint legal custody, with their divorce agreement adding that they will share equal physical custody as well. Braun will pay his ex-wife $60,000 per month in child support — $12,000 a month for Jagger, $18,000 for Levi, and $30,000 for Hart. Additionally, Braun will cover their medical and dental expenses. (Hey, the man is worth $500 million.)
Since their divorce filings, Braun and Cohen have made it clear they prioritized their children, thus keeping the process as clean as possible. As a source told People in July 2021, despite the ex-couple being "heartbroken" they couldn't fix their relationship, "they're committed to keeping things amicable for the kids."