What Did Scooter Braun Do Before His Split From His Wife?

Scooter Braun and his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen Braun, have split. Page Six broke the news on July 10, just four days after Scooter posted a touching tribute to his wife on their July 6 wedding anniversary. In the Instagram post, he stated that even if Yael had only given him their kids, she would have "given me everything." The record exec who manages Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato credited Yael in the message, saying, "But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life." He told her that he loved her and wished her a happy anniversary.

Perhaps the first clue that there was trouble in paradise was Yael's cryptic reply. The 34-year-old South Africa native left the gushing for everyone else and kept her response concise. "A team 4lyfe," she replied before adding two double-heart emojis. The F**K Cancer founder didn't wax lyrical about the day they pledged their lives together when she made the obligatory acknowledgment of her spouse's post.

When the news broke that they were taking a break from their relationship, fans were shocked that the parents-of-three had hit a rough patch. The outlet reported that despite the hard times, "they're friends" and had no plans to divorce. Now it seems as if Scooter may have been having problems for a while.