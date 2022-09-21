Rosie O'Donnell Shares Details About Her 'Angel' Daughter's Autism Journey

If you're a fan of comedy, then chances are you know who Rosie O'Donnell is, and why she disappeared from Hollywood. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the beloved comedian wowed fans with her staple projects — including "Now and Then" and "A League of Their Own." Alongside her filmography, O'Donnell made a mark in the daytime talk show world with her successful show "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and her brief yet controversial stint on "The View." During her time on the long-running show, the "Harriet The Spy" star was involved in numerous feuds with her co-hosts, including Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

Aside from her professional feats, the "Nip/Tuck" star has also made headlines due to her personal life. In 2002, O'Donnell came out as gay during a comedy appearance at the Ovarian Cancer Research benefit. "I don't know why people make such a big deal about the gay thing... People are confused, they're shocked like this is a big revelation to somebody," she said (per USA Today).

Since that fateful day, O'Donnell has remained an open book regarding her personal life, including motherhood. Recently, the "Tarzan" star reflected on raising her autistic child in an emotional essay for People.