Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Has A New Musician Boyfriend

Steve Jobs's gorgeous daughter, Eve Jobs, reportedly has a new man in her life, ast he model's dating life has been tabloid fodder for a while now, with her first big public romance being with musician Harry Hudson. Eve appeared to confirm that romance on Instagram back in January 2021 when she shared a snap of them cuddled up together alongside the simple caption, "team." "Forever as f**k," Hudson them commented on the since deleted snap, per Page Six, as others gushed in the comments section about how cute the duo looked together. You may just recognize Hudson too, as, in addition to his music, he's close friends with Kylie Jenner and made a few appearances on the now defunct "Keeping up with the Kardashians" over the years, per She Knows.

But, just like "KUWTK," this one was no more. It's not known exactly when Eve and Hudson called it quits, though the musician and heiress scrubbed their social media accounts of photos of one another (the true sign of a modern day breakup) a few months later and Hudson then went Instagram official with his new love, tattoo artist Kate, in August. And now, it seems Eve has very much moved on with a new love too.