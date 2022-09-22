Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Has A New Musician Boyfriend
Steve Jobs's gorgeous daughter, Eve Jobs, reportedly has a new man in her life, ast he model's dating life has been tabloid fodder for a while now, with her first big public romance being with musician Harry Hudson. Eve appeared to confirm that romance on Instagram back in January 2021 when she shared a snap of them cuddled up together alongside the simple caption, "team." "Forever as f**k," Hudson them commented on the since deleted snap, per Page Six, as others gushed in the comments section about how cute the duo looked together. You may just recognize Hudson too, as, in addition to his music, he's close friends with Kylie Jenner and made a few appearances on the now defunct "Keeping up with the Kardashians" over the years, per She Knows.
But, just like "KUWTK," this one was no more. It's not known exactly when Eve and Hudson called it quits, though the musician and heiress scrubbed their social media accounts of photos of one another (the true sign of a modern day breakup) a few months later and Hudson then went Instagram official with his new love, tattoo artist Kate, in August. And now, it seems Eve has very much moved on with a new love too.
Eve Jobs is reportedly dating Drew Taggart
It seems like Eve Jobs is ready to "call you mine" with somebody knew. Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs' daughter is reportedly dating Drew Taggart. While you may not recognize his name straight away, you probably will know him better as one half of dance music duo The Chainsmokers (the duo behind hits like "This Feeling" with Kelsea Ballerini, "Closer" with Halsey, and "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay). This dating news comes courtesy of Us Weekly, as the outlet claimed things turned a little more serious between the two after supposedly starting out as a fling over the summer. There's no sight nor sound of one another on their respective Instagram grids just yet, though Eve did give us a peak at her sunny months on in August with a seasonal photo dump showing her enjoying her days by the coast and in New York City with a girlfriend.
While we know Eve previously dated Harry Hudson, Taggart has a famous ex of his own. Prior to sparking romance rumors with Eve, he was romantically linked to model and DJ Chantal Jefferies. A rep for Taggart's confirmed their breakup to People, announcing they'd gone their separate ways in March 2021 after around a year together.