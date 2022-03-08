Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Just Announced Her Next Career Move
At the time of his death in October 2011, Apple co-founder and visionary Steve Jobs had accumulated an estimated net worth of $10.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The business magnate would have a fortune worth nearly $42 billion if he were alive today — a highly competitive amount of earnings, but still nowhere near Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who Forbes notes is worth $225 billion. Even more than a decade after Jobs' death his "passion and creativity" are never forgotten. Apple's "Remembering Steve" tab of their website makes it easy for fans to express their feelings about his loss years later, with one fan writing, "He literally changed the way the entire world sees technology!"
With new state-of-the-art Apple products released each year, it's clear Jobs helped build an empire meant to last. Although most people think he became mega-rich just from his technology endeavors, Jobs actually made more money from being the largest individual shareholder in Disney. His widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, took control of his Disney stake after his death and sold half her share for $7.4 billion in 2017. The two share four children together and now their youngest child, Eve Jobs, is taking on a career in the spotlight, per People. But the Stanford University graduate's path is one opposite of her big-tech father's.
Steve Jobs' daughter Eve signed with a modeling agency
Eve Jobs, the youngest child of late tech mogul Steve Jobs, has already worked alongside some of the industry's best including Gigi Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, as noted by USA Today. Eve got her start while working on a holiday campaign for the beauty brand Glossier in December 2020 — rising "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney was also part of the shoot. Eve made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2021, taking part in the 2022 Coperni spring and summer show. She told her 262,000 followers on Instagram that walking in the show was "an honor to be a part of."
With her already impressive modeling portfolio, it's no surprise the luxury international talent management company, DNA Model Management, announced they signed Eve on March 7. She also tagged the New York-based agency in a post that same day announcing her representation. The model's management team added they are excited to help Eve "launch her auspicious modeling career" after spending most of her upbringing in the shadow of her highly successful father.
People noted that the newly-signed model made her second return to Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show — so with an elite management company by her side, we hope to see more great work from Eve.