Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Just Announced Her Next Career Move

At the time of his death in October 2011, Apple co-founder and visionary Steve Jobs had accumulated an estimated net worth of $10.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The business magnate would have a fortune worth nearly $42 billion if he were alive today — a highly competitive amount of earnings, but still nowhere near Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who Forbes notes is worth $225 billion. Even more than a decade after Jobs' death his "passion and creativity" are never forgotten. Apple's "Remembering Steve" tab of their website makes it easy for fans to express their feelings about his loss years later, with one fan writing, "He literally changed the way the entire world sees technology!"

With new state-of-the-art Apple products released each year, it's clear Jobs helped build an empire meant to last. Although most people think he became mega-rich just from his technology endeavors, Jobs actually made more money from being the largest individual shareholder in Disney. His widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, took control of his Disney stake after his death and sold half her share for $7.4 billion in 2017. The two share four children together and now their youngest child, Eve Jobs, is taking on a career in the spotlight, per People. But the Stanford University graduate's path is one opposite of her big-tech father's.