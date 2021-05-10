The Truth About Bill Gates' And Steve Jobs' Relationship

Great minds may think alike, but when those minds are rivaling captains of industry, they can clash. For reference, see the past relationship between Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Apple tycoon Steve Jobs.

Both Gates and Jobs made history as two of the most prominent leaders and innovators of the tech revolution. Though Jobs died in 2011, his legacy has loomed large, and the products he created while CEO of Apple, from the iPhone to the iPad, per Time, are staples of modern-day life. Meanwhile, Gates, who dropped out of Harvard to found Microsoft (and essentially create the modern-day computer), isn't exactly cut from a different cloth. As anyone familiar with Jobs' biography might know (or as you might guess), the stories of these two tech greats are intrinsically entwined.

As Jobs' biographer Walter Isaacson detailed in his 2011 book "Steve Jobs," both billionaire visionaries seemed to admire each other over the years, but would more likely categorize each other as enemies (or frenemies?). That being said, it wasn't always that way. Jobs and Gates' relationship had an interesting dynamic in the beginning. In fact, the two innovators, whose products became such rivals that we got commercials out of it, we're once ... friends and even creative partners? Keep on scrolling for more details.