Tom Hardy Secretly Took Home A Gold Medal In This Intense Competition

British actor Tom Hardy once found himself on a path that could have ended in the type of failure that you don't come back from. In an interview with Esquire, Hardy spoke about his struggles with alcoholism and addiction. "I'm f***ing lucky to be here, to be honest," he said.

Hardy eventually got his life back on track, and now all he can seem to do is win. The streak started way back in 1998 when he won a modeling competition on "The Big Breakfast Show." At the time, he listed Gary Oldman as one of the actors he most looked up to — and he would go on to work with the star on a number of films, including "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "Lawless."

Another big win came when Hardy was cast alongside Oldman as the villain Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," which wouldn't be the first time he portrayed an iconic comic book villain. In fact, he got to slip into the slimy skin of "Spider-Man" baddie Venom for three films centered on the sinister symbiote. But in real life, Hardy can boast being a true Hollywood hero — not only did he catch a moped thief, but he later reached out to the teen culprit in hopes that he, too, would decide to turn his life around, per Esquire. Hardy has also put a positive spin on his former fondness for getting into fights, and he earned some new hardware for his trophy shelf.