Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Is The Best Member Of The Royal Family - Exclusive Survey

September has been a pivotal month for the royal family. The death of England's longest-reigning monarch heralds significant change, as Prince Charles — the oldest heir-apparent — has stepped up to assume the throne. It has also been a time for the Windsors to present a united front at the ceremonies set in place to honor Queen Elizabeth II.

In September, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle came together to view floral tributes outside of Windsor Castle, per Town & Country. Despite reports of tension between the brothers, the unified public appearance might have shown a genuine attempt at healing their shattered relationship. King Charles III has also proven that in times of grief, it's important to put aside previous differences. In one of his first acts as king, he made a concession to Harry by allowing him to wear his military uniform one event for his grandmother, despite being stripped of the right after quitting his royal duties, according to Page Six. In his first speech as monarch, Charles also recognized both his sons' unique paths forward. "Our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," he said, and extended his love for Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Both the public and the monarchy are united in their grief over the queen's passing. With the Windsors in the public eye more than ever, Nicki Swift readers have weighed in on the "best" member of the royal family.