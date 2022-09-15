The Scathing Way Meghan Markle's Latest Interview Outlet Described King Charles
The Sun cited a 2014 article by Meghan Markle about her desire to marry a prince and claimed her "dream came true" after meeting Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Some say every little girl dreams of becoming a princess. Ancient fairy tales and modern movies paint pretty pictures of a glittery romantic utopia. Thankfully, in 2022, many little girls dream of being engineers, astronauts, doctors, or helping others and improving the world. Because Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, kissed the frogs, married the prince, and her dream turned into a Grimm's fairy tale.
However, she knows how many little girls continue with the princess dream. "I just look at all of them and think, 'You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you've ever read,'" she told The Cut in a sit-down conducted before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Per BBC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit Britain and "The Firm" in January 2020. How Meghan and Prince Harry really felt about leaving royal life was evident in their bombshell Oprah interview. Still, the insane tabloid media onslaught continues to this day. Meghan remains the focus of most attacks and bile. She's accused of forcing Prince Harry to turn his back on his father and the antiquated system that contributed significantly to his mother's mental illness and demise. Now, the scathing way Meghan Markle's latest interview outlet described King Charles sheds light on why Prince Harry chose the no-deal option.
Meghan Markle's latest interview outlet labels King Charles 'a big, fussy baby'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's latest interview outlet, The Cut, published a scathing online editorial about King Charles III on September 14. It follows Meghan's August interview with the print magazine in which she explained why she and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were "happy" to have left Britain. To say the editorial doesn't paint the king in a good light would be an understatement. The article starts with the headline, "King Charles' Reign of Fussiness Has Begun," and goes downhill from there.
"Though he has only been in the job a couple of days, already I am feeling not so sure about this new queen," author Claire Lampen wrote. She noted King Charles' over-the-top frustration fueled temper tantrums in the past few days — including "hissing at palace aides who failed to move a pen tray off his table with due haste" and throwing a fit over a leaky fountain pen in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Lampen cited the king's "reputation as a persnickety snob with highly specific daily demands" and refusal to pay tax "on the enormous personal fortune" inherited from his mother. And declared him to be "a big, fussy baby and a jerk to his staff." Adding fuel to the fire, The Guardian reported that "dozens" of King Charles' staff at Clarence House were handed redundancy notices during the Edinburgh service for the queen on Monday, just days after her death.
Was Charles the 'royal racist'?
In Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's August interview with The Cut, she discussed royal protocol for sharing photos of children. Meghan explained that she was told to provide pics to the "Royal Rota" press pool of her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's then-baby Archie, who's now 3. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" Meghan said. "You tell me how that makes sense, and then I'll play that game."
Not surprisingly, Meghan's interview caused a British tabloid backlash tsunami. Richard Palmer, the Daily Express' royal reporter, took great offense. He chided Meghan for daring to share her thoughts and feelings. "There are some jaw-dropping moments in this interview, suggesting tone-deaf Harry and Meghan have learnt no lessons," Palmer tweeted.
Racism within the royal family was one bombshell revelation from Meghan and Prince Harry's Oprah interview. The Duchess talked about "concerns and conversations" within the family over their baby's complexion color. "I was a bit shocked," Prince Harry admitted. He insisted he'd never disclose who was involved in the alleged conversation. Still, it was widely believed to be his father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TMZ that the speculation had led to the public questioning "the morals" of Charles and Camilla. Meanwhile, Sky News reported that a spokesperson denied the king was the "royal racist."
Prince Harry holds resentment toward his father
Princess Diana's death profoundly affected Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Every Brit over 40 can remember watching the grieving 12-year-old boy being forced to walk, expressionless, behind his mother's coffin through the crowd-lined London streets. Royal expert Ingrid Seward claims Prince Harry has never forgiven his father for his behavior during the traumatic aftermath.
Seward alleges there was next to no discussion within the royal family following Princess Diana's death. She says Prince Harry and Prince William were encouraged not to express feelings or emotions regarding their loss. "[Prince Harry] blamed his father. He felt that Charles should have explained to both he and William exactly how and why the accident had occurred," she told the Mirror. "He was angry. Angry with his brother. Angry with his father and angry with his stepmother, Camilla."
Meanwhile, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is "still healing" from her brush with royalty, but said it helps that she can now publicly express her feelings. However, Meghan said she's not ready to share secrets from inside The Firm. "It's interesting; I've never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking," she told The Cut. "I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to."