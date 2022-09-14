Royal Fans Are Fuming About Prince Andrew's Continued Role With King Charles

While members of the British public continue to mourn Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral, their focus has slowly started shifting to the royal family members tasked with preserving the monarchy. As they honor the queen's legacy, the royals have faced a firestorm of negative press. There was a public outcry after a citizen who heckled Prince Andrew during the queen's funeral procession was arrested. "Andrew, you're a sick old man," the heckler shouted, as reported by The Guardian. Video showed the man being tackled by other onlookers in the crowd that had gathered to pay their respects. "How can members of the public attack the heckler and then the police ignore the attackers and arrest the heckler?" asked one Twitter user.

Andrew's public presence has renewed focus on his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations that the Duke of York sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was underage. Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit that was settled out of court, with The Telegraph reporting that the queen was going to use her personal funds to help her son pay the $16 million that Giuffre was awarded. "Some media will now give more focus to whether Prince Andrew's heckler should be charged with a crime than whether Prince Andrew should have been," one person tweeted.

Members of the public have also been critical of the duke being allowed to remain in a role that could see him assuming the duties of the new king himself.