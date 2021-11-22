Piers Morgan's COVID-19 Tweet Included Another Dig At Prince Harry

If there's anything that both fans and critics alike can agree on, it's that there's no ignoring a person like Piers Morgan. Whether you love him or loathe him, his commentary and musings on social media have made him both the most celebrated personality on television and most despised, so much so that The Hollywood Reporter said back in 2014 that he was one of the most hated people on Twitter.

With that said, it hasn't stopped him from speaking his mind (and tweeting said thoughts, too. Back in July, Morgan announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, even though he was fully vaccinated at the time, per the Daily Mail. Several months later, the former "Good Morning Britain" star says that he's still dealing with some side effects that are so bad, he's worried that his worst nightmare might become true, and he'll become dull. Morgan tweeted, "Eighteen weeks today since I caught Covid & still got zero smell, little taste & zombie-like energy levels. Anyone else had this long covid cr*p and found any miracle cures? The Christmas season beckons and as things stand, I'll be as much fun as one of Prince Harry's sermons."

Yikes. So far, there's no word if incessant tweeting and taunting is a COVID-19 side effect, as well.