Piers Morgan Is Absolutely Fuming Over Meghan Markle's Ellen Apperance
Piers Morgan has kept no secret about his vitriolic hatred for Meghan Markle. For nearly every move the Duchess of Sussex makes, Morgan is following right behind with a powerful denouncement. After Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Morgan lashed out at the royal couple in a long op-ed in the Daily Mail. The media personality called the interview a "two-hour whine-athon" that was intended to "destroy the monarchy." When one of his "Good Morning Britain" co-hosts called Morgan out on air for his personal vendetta against Meghan, Morgan stormed off the show's set.
Even after being ousted from "Good Morning Britain" shortly thereafter, he continued to trash Meghan every chance he got. After Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana, Morgan trolled her and Harry in a tweet. "To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby," he wrote, "I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment."
Now that Meghan has sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first interview on a daytime talk show, Morgan is coming out full force with his opinion. And as usual, he has nothing kind to say.
Meghan's appearance on 'Ellen' made Piers Morgan 'nauseous'
Piers Morgan penned an entire op-ed in the Daily Mail bashing Meghan Markle for her appearance on "Ellen." And he began spewing venom in the very first line. "Until last night, the most nauseous I've felt in my life was after eating a vegan sausage roll ...," he wrote. "But that sickening ordeal paled ... compared to the comically cringe-worthy collision between the world's two most narcissistic, fake and irritating female celebrities, Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres." Dang!
Morgan quickly pointed out that both Meghan and Ellen have faced allegations of bullying their staff despite their on-camera demeanor making them seem like "the kindest, sweetest human beings to ever bestride the globe." He accused "Princess Pinocchio" of "milk[ing]" her royal title "like a greedy dairy farmer" despite her public denouncement of the royal family, hell-bent on her "relentless climb up the social and financial ladder." He also called her a hypocrite for appearing on TV and showing pictures of her children despite her cries for privacy from the British tabloids. "It turned out she didn't want privacy at all," Morgan wrote, "she just wanted to get away from anyone that might take a negative view of her constant whining rank hypocrisy."
Piers Morgan didn't like Meghan's hidden camera prank either
Meghan Markle also took part in one of Ellen DeGeneres' signature hidden camera pranks, in which Ellen sends a celebrity out in public and controls their actions through an earpiece. Unsurprisingly, Piers Morgan took issue with that too, calling it "one of the most embarrassing stunts I've ever seen a royal do on television" in his Daily Mail op-ed.
Ellen sent Meghan out to a street fair and made her act a fool in front of the vendors. Morgan was particularly incensed by a part in which Meghan said, "Mommy needs some milk!" and began drinking from a baby bottle that was in her purse (pictured above). Morgan called this specific scene "toe-curling," while the whole segment was "incredibly, soul-suckingly excruciating." He also compared Meghan's behavior to "a gormless desperate reality TV starlet." While for most people that comparison would immediately evoke an image of the Kardashians, Morgan noted, "But even a Kardashian would have deemed that street vendor stunt beneath them and brand-damaging. That's how puerile and embarrassing it was." He also called it "completely unacceptable."
Morgan ended his op-ed with a call for Queen Elizabeth II to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles "before their brazen, craven, money-grabbing campaign to fleece their duty-free royal status destroys everything she has worked so hard to maintain."