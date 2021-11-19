Piers Morgan Is Absolutely Fuming Over Meghan Markle's Ellen Apperance

Piers Morgan has kept no secret about his vitriolic hatred for Meghan Markle. For nearly every move the Duchess of Sussex makes, Morgan is following right behind with a powerful denouncement. After Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Morgan lashed out at the royal couple in a long op-ed in the Daily Mail. The media personality called the interview a "two-hour whine-athon" that was intended to "destroy the monarchy." When one of his "Good Morning Britain" co-hosts called Morgan out on air for his personal vendetta against Meghan, Morgan stormed off the show's set.

Even after being ousted from "Good Morning Britain" shortly thereafter, he continued to trash Meghan every chance he got. After Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana, Morgan trolled her and Harry in a tweet. "To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby," he wrote, "I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment."

Now that Meghan has sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first interview on a daytime talk show, Morgan is coming out full force with his opinion. And as usual, he has nothing kind to say.