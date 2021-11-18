Twitter Reveals Who The Real Star Of Meghan Markle's Ellen Interview Was

Meghan Markle broke the internet with her surprise interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on November 18. Of course, the Duchess of Sussex makes headlines wherever she goes, but Twitter had many feels about the true star of Meghan's "Ellen" visit! The chatter all began when Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot."

And "a lot has changed," indeed! Markle and Prince Harry are now settled in California along with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. DeGeneres said of the move, per People, "Obviously, we are neighbors so we see each other a lot. I love that you all moved here, and Harry is loving it, right?" The mom of two replied, "He loves it." Meghan also discussed the adjustment of parenting two kids. The duchess said, "I think it's just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.'"

Prince Harry and Markle's kids might be a handful, but they are precious. And Twitter seems to agree based on the real star it named from Markle's "Ellen" interview, and he happens to be adorable!