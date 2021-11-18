Twitter Reveals Who The Real Star Of Meghan Markle's Ellen Interview Was
Meghan Markle broke the internet with her surprise interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on November 18. Of course, the Duchess of Sussex makes headlines wherever she goes, but Twitter had many feels about the true star of Meghan's "Ellen" visit! The chatter all began when Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot."
And "a lot has changed," indeed! Markle and Prince Harry are now settled in California along with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. DeGeneres said of the move, per People, "Obviously, we are neighbors so we see each other a lot. I love that you all moved here, and Harry is loving it, right?" The mom of two replied, "He loves it." Meghan also discussed the adjustment of parenting two kids. The duchess said, "I think it's just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: 'When you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.'"
Prince Harry and Markle's kids might be a handful, but they are precious. And Twitter seems to agree based on the real star it named from Markle's "Ellen" interview, and he happens to be adorable!
Meghan's sweet Archie stole the show
In a not-so-surprising twist, the true star of Meghan Markle's interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," was her 2-year-old Archie! During her visit with Ellen DeGeneres, mama Meghan shared stories about the son she shares with Prince Harry, showing a photo of Archie feeding the family's chickens in his Peppa Pig wellies. Twitter adored the royal toddler, creating a wave of tweets about Archie. Reporter Chloe Davies tweeted, "Meghan Markle showing Archie with his chickens on Ellen is PRECIOUS." One Twitter user gushed, "Look at #Archie and his Rooster. #MeghanMarkle #SussexSquad."
The Duchess of Sussex confessed on "Ellen" that Archie "loves being an older brother." Meghan's reveal about big brother Archie caused the Sussex Squad Podcast to tweet, "Haha, King Archie is like, who is this new person taking up my Mom and dad's time?! #MeghanOnEllen."
Twitter continued to melt over Archie when his mom admitted to DeGeneres that Meghan and Harry's Halloween was a failure, as the kids weren't necessarily psyched about it, even though they had super cute costumes. A fan tweeted, "Archie was a dinosaur and Lili a skunk for Halloween," with heart emojis. Another Twitter user adored the toddler and his sister, tweeting, "Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's Halloween costumes – and they are SO cute!" Well, it certainly looks like the famous 2-year-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has his mom and dad's star power!