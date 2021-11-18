Why Meghan And Harry's Halloween With Their Kids Was A Total Fail
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be determined to give their kids, Archie and Lilibet, a somewhat normal (and relatively private) childhood — or, as normal as it can be when you are directly related to the queen of England. That means navigating things like where they'll live (such as a mansion in Montecito), what schools they'll attend (yes, Archie's already going to school), and how they'll spend special occasions.
For instance, many of us have to figure out which family members we'll be able to spend time with during the holidays. That means considering travel time, accommodations, and picking up the perfect gifts ahead of time. For Harry and Meghan, it also means deciding whether or not they will be traveling back to the UK to visit the queen for Christmas. Indeed, a royal source explained to Page Six, "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas..." That's why, this year, "staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming."
That might take a little pressure off the couple. And that certainly might be appreciated considering the fact that their Halloween plans didn't go so well.
Meghan Markle admitted that Archie didn't react well to his super-cute costume
One of the fun things about having little kids is getting to dress them up in adorable costumes for Halloween. That's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried to do with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While opening up about the occasion on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on November 18, Meghan explained that, when it came to Halloween — Lili's first — they "wanted to do something fun for the kids." Unfortunately, "the kids were just not into it at all."
Granted, it seems like Meghan — as well as DeGeneres who was there for the fun — still loved seeing Archie and Lili in their costumes, even though Archie wasn't really interested in his. While Meghan revealed that Archie dressed up as a dinosaur, he only kept it on for "maybe five minutes." DeGeneres added, "Not even five minutes ... Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."
As for Lili, she was a skunk. Yes, a skunk. While that doesn't exactly sound like the cutest choice, Meghan noted she was "like Flower from Bambi," which is pretty darn sweet. However, maybe next year, Meghan and Harry should dress Lili up like the duchess herself ,as Harper's Bazaar points out that Meghan Markle Halloween costumes are apparently a thing thanks to her stellar style and would surely look adorable on little Lili.