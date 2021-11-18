Why Meghan And Harry's Halloween With Their Kids Was A Total Fail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be determined to give their kids, Archie and Lilibet, a somewhat normal (and relatively private) childhood — or, as normal as it can be when you are directly related to the queen of England. That means navigating things like where they'll live (such as a mansion in Montecito), what schools they'll attend (yes, Archie's already going to school), and how they'll spend special occasions.

For instance, many of us have to figure out which family members we'll be able to spend time with during the holidays. That means considering travel time, accommodations, and picking up the perfect gifts ahead of time. For Harry and Meghan, it also means deciding whether or not they will be traveling back to the UK to visit the queen for Christmas. Indeed, a royal source explained to Page Six, "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas..." That's why, this year, "staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming."

That might take a little pressure off the couple. And that certainly might be appreciated considering the fact that their Halloween plans didn't go so well.