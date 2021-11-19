Meghan Markle's Ellen Interview Doesn't Add Up For This Problematic Reason

Meghan Markle's surprise appearance on the November 18 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" generated a lot of buzz. There were plenty of major takeaways from the chat between the Duchess of Sussex and the talk show host, but some people pinpointed one issue they felt was truly problematic. During Meghan's time with Ellen, she pranked some Warner Brothers lot visitors and chatted about the early days of Meghan's career. There were some fun tidbits about Meghan's children with her husband, Prince Harry, and for many people, it seemed to be a grand segment.

Naturally, Meghan and Ellen stayed away from anything controversial. There were plenty of smiles and chuckles, and they seemed quite comfortable with one another. This wasn't the first time the two had met, and they have actually been friendly for a while. As Ellen previously detailed on one of her shows, she got to meet baby Archie during a summer of traveling throughout Europe. People noted Ellen once encouraged the Duchess of Sussex to adopt a dog at a shelter during a chance meeting, before they really knew one another, and the talk show host took to Twitter to defend the royal pair when they were being criticized a while back. However, what the two didn't talk about during the surprise television interview was something they have both landed in hot water for in the past, an issue which some viewers thought made this interview an odd decision on Meghan's part.