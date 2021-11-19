Meghan Markle's Ellen Interview Doesn't Add Up For This Problematic Reason
Meghan Markle's surprise appearance on the November 18 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" generated a lot of buzz. There were plenty of major takeaways from the chat between the Duchess of Sussex and the talk show host, but some people pinpointed one issue they felt was truly problematic. During Meghan's time with Ellen, she pranked some Warner Brothers lot visitors and chatted about the early days of Meghan's career. There were some fun tidbits about Meghan's children with her husband, Prince Harry, and for many people, it seemed to be a grand segment.
Naturally, Meghan and Ellen stayed away from anything controversial. There were plenty of smiles and chuckles, and they seemed quite comfortable with one another. This wasn't the first time the two had met, and they have actually been friendly for a while. As Ellen previously detailed on one of her shows, she got to meet baby Archie during a summer of traveling throughout Europe. People noted Ellen once encouraged the Duchess of Sussex to adopt a dog at a shelter during a chance meeting, before they really knew one another, and the talk show host took to Twitter to defend the royal pair when they were being criticized a while back. However, what the two didn't talk about during the surprise television interview was something they have both landed in hot water for in the past, an issue which some viewers thought made this interview an odd decision on Meghan's part.
Meghan and Ellen have one thing in common
Ellen DeGeneres has been winding down with her talk show, choosing to end it not long after a flurry of allegations about a toxic set, per The Hollywood Reporter. As The Times reported, Meghan Markle has faced allegations she bullied staff as well. As The Sun noted, it did not take long for people to connect the similarities in the bullying allegations regarding both Meghan and Ellen. "I must say, whatever your view on Meghan, this is a weird choice for her," one Twitter user noted. "With Ellen ending because of bullying allegations, it seems like such an odd choice for her to do the show. I would think that with her own bullying investigation that PR wise this would be a clear no-no," the poster continued. "2 people with tarnished reputations wanting their final 15 minutes," someone else quipped.
Ellie Hall with BuzzFeed tweeted, "Since Harry and Meghan now have 100% control over their brand/publicity, this interview is a CHOICE." She added, "No matter what you think of the validity of the claims, Meghan, like Ellen, has been accused of bullying and leading a toxic workplace." There were others who disagreed with the take that Meghan and Ellen are similar in regard to past allegations. However, the topic of bullying and toxic work environments definitely became a significant topic of discussion on social media in the aftermath of Meghan's appearance on Ellen's show. There's no doubt that wasn't something either entertainer intended.