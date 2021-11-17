The Interesting Way Meghan Markle Used To Get To Auditions

Meghan Markle got her first big break starring in the drama series, "Suits." Prior to that, however, she endured a lot of rejection and dead ends. "Before Suits, I did a pilot every single year," she lamented during a 2013 interview with Marie Claire. "It's crazy to finally have a pilot that has more than the longevity of one season—this is like my cup runneth over," she gushed.

During a preview of Meghan's first appearance on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" set to air on November 17, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about what it felt like to return to her old stomping grounds. "I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over," Meghan recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres about her days scrambling around Tinseltown in an effort to snag roles. "The security guards would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!'" she continued.

Alas, auditioning for the highly-coveted roles was only half of the future princess' battle. According to Meghan, getting to the auditions and then leaving them was when the real hard work began...