The Interesting Way Meghan Markle Used To Get To Auditions
Meghan Markle got her first big break starring in the drama series, "Suits." Prior to that, however, she endured a lot of rejection and dead ends. "Before Suits, I did a pilot every single year," she lamented during a 2013 interview with Marie Claire. "It's crazy to finally have a pilot that has more than the longevity of one season—this is like my cup runneth over," she gushed.
During a preview of Meghan's first appearance on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" set to air on November 17, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about what it felt like to return to her old stomping grounds. "I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over," Meghan recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres about her days scrambling around Tinseltown in an effort to snag roles. "The security guards would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!'" she continued.
Alas, auditioning for the highly-coveted roles was only half of the future princess' battle. According to Meghan, getting to the auditions and then leaving them was when the real hard work began...
Meghan Markle used to crawl through her trunk
Meghan Markle has coined an all-new meaning for the term, "entering through the back door "and it has zero to do with being deceitful or duplicitous.
"I had this very, very old, Ford Explorer Sport," the duchess reminisced during a sneak preview of an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about the days prior to Prince Harry sweeping her off her feet. "And at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door. So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot. And I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all of my seats to get out." But just like a true actor, Meghan was careful to stage the curious scene as though she was just pilfering through her trunk. "I would play it off. I would go like, 'Oh, I'm just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it's back there."
Hey, maybe entering and exiting your vehicle through the trunk is good luck. It seems to have worked for Meghan!