Suits Creator Reveals What Meghan Markle Was Really Like To Work With

Meghan Markle has come a long way since she played the role of Rachel Zane on the legal drama "Suits." The show didn't have a royal connection, but Meghan's role as a paralegal and love interest of Mike Ross (portrayed by Patrick J. Adams) gave her worldwide recognition, which is why many royal fans knew her before the Prince Harry connection and were excited when the two got together.

Meghan left the show after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017. After a tumultuous few years that included her and Harry stepping down from their royal duties and moving to California, she is now busy building a life with the prince and their children in California. Meghan has been hands-on in numerous projects, like her upcoming Netflix animated series, and she is said to have political aspirations, too.

And those who have worked with Meghan appreciate her work ethic. Her simple acts — something like buying a Starbucks coupon for people advocating for paid leave in the U.S. — makes her popular with the people she's working for. Her colleagues are fond of her too, and the latest testimony lies with "Suits" creator Aaron Korsch, who reveals what it was like working with her on the set of the show.