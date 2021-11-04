Suits Creator Reveals What Meghan Markle Was Really Like To Work With
Meghan Markle has come a long way since she played the role of Rachel Zane on the legal drama "Suits." The show didn't have a royal connection, but Meghan's role as a paralegal and love interest of Mike Ross (portrayed by Patrick J. Adams) gave her worldwide recognition, which is why many royal fans knew her before the Prince Harry connection and were excited when the two got together.
Meghan left the show after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017. After a tumultuous few years that included her and Harry stepping down from their royal duties and moving to California, she is now busy building a life with the prince and their children in California. Meghan has been hands-on in numerous projects, like her upcoming Netflix animated series, and she is said to have political aspirations, too.
And those who have worked with Meghan appreciate her work ethic. Her simple acts — something like buying a Starbucks coupon for people advocating for paid leave in the U.S. — makes her popular with the people she's working for. Her colleagues are fond of her too, and the latest testimony lies with "Suits" creator Aaron Korsch, who reveals what it was like working with her on the set of the show.
Aaron Korsch raved about Meghan Markle's 'enthusiasm'
When "Suits" creator Aaron Korsch held a Q&A on Twitter last week, one fan asked him to describe how it was working with Meghan Markle on the show, and what he loved the most about her. Korsch didn't hold back.
"Among other things, I loved Meghan's enthusiasm both on set and off. She brightened the mood wherever she was. She would always write a note after reading the season opener and finale and it always made my day. Among many other things that paints a picture," he replied. Meghan fans quickly flooded the comment section, saying how "kind" and "sweet" she was.
Of course, Korsch isn't the duchess' only "Suits" co-worker to speak so highly of her. Many came to her defense after bullying accusations arose against the duchess. Patrick J. Adams staunchly came to her defense on Twitter, and co-star Eric Roberts said, per Us Weekly, Meghan "could not have been more gracious and was always sweet to me."
In a joint interview with Harry in 2017, Meghan opened up on the engagement and her decision to quit the show. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she told the BBC. "Keep in mind, I've been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we've done there and now it's time to work as a team with [Harry]."