Suits Star Shows A Candid Throwback Photo Of What Spending Time With Meghan Markle Was Really Like

Before becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle was busy cutting her teeth in Hollywood. With small appearances in films such as "Horrible Bosses" and "Get Him to the Greek," the Duchess of Sussex struggled to find her footing in Tinseltown — that is until "Suits" came along. The USA Network series saw Meghan cast in a main role as paralegal Rachel Zane, where she worked from 2011 until her royal entrance in 2018.

After tying the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan's life did a complete 180 when she was thrust under the eyes of British media. Now a member of the royal family, every one of Meghan's actions was dissected with unbearably intense scrutiny. And despite having a "strong as ever" relationship with Queen Elizabeth, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex eventually chose to step away from their royal duties, moving halfway across the world to suburban California in the process.

But before the royal limelight, Meghan was just another actor trying to make her way in Hollywood. In fact, former "Suits" co-star Rick Hoffman is now peeling back the curtain on what Meghan was truly like before becoming a duchess.