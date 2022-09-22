Olivia Wilde Finally Clears Up The Bizarre Harry Styles Spit Rumor

As people immediately recognized the tension among the "Don't Worry Darling" cast at the Venice Film Festival, the internet couldn't resist making a short moment go viral. It wasn't long until people caught on to a video of Harry Styles seemingly spitting on his co-star Chris Pine. As the former One Direction member was sitting down, his mouth was facing the "Star Trek" actor, and Pine's face made people speculate and even start a small debate on whether or not Styles spit on the actor.

Although the singer's team hasn't addressed anything about the rumor, Styles did make a small joke about it during a concert in New York City. He started his small speech by expressing his excitement to be back onstage. He then said, "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," making a subtle jab at the viral moment.

The rumor even spread to "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, who's known for forming many successful music groups, including One Direction. "That doesn't sound like Harry," he said during a September 9 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "Harry's very polite and charming, he wouldn't do that." He added that maybe something just flew out of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's mouth at that moment, but not intentionally. And now, it looks like the "spit-gate" rumors are being shut down by none other than the film's director (who also happens to be Styles' girlfriend).