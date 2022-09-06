Chris Pine's Rep Breaks Silence On That Viral Moment With Harry Styles

The cast of "Don't Worry Darling" headed to Venice to promote the film at the Venice Film Festival, but the project wasn't the main topic of conversation on social media. In a now viral clip, Harry Styles heads back to his seat next to Chris Pine. Fans suggested that he spit on his co-star before actually sitting down because in the video, Pine looks surprised and stares into his lap until he eventually smiles. Others, however, thought that Pine was searching for his sunglasses and realized that they were in his lap the whole time. The interaction quickly caused controversy as people speculated what actually happened.

Before things got too out of control, a representative for Pine told People, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." The rep added, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men." Pine's rep also clarified that there is not any drama between the two stars.

Despite Pine's representative putting the rumor to rest, social media users are still talking about it. One person tweeted, "'Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?' is 2022's version of the gold and white vs. blue and black dress." If one thing is certain, the drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.