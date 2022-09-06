Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes During Harry Styles' Interaction With Chris Pine

Clearly the new kings of a viral tweet, mere hours after the zone out video hit social media, Chris Pine and Harry Styles were at it again. This time, a Twitter clip grabbed attention after fans speculated it showed the former spitting at the latter during a press conference for "Don't Worry Darling" at Venice Film Festival on September 5. The video, posted by journalist Matt Ramos, showed Styles walking up to his seat next to Pine, leaning forward slightly, and sitting down. In between all that, Pine could be seen reacting to, well, something, as he stopped clapping for Styles, looked down, and uncomfortably smiled at Styles, who did not look back at him.

Naturally, this is Twitter, so people had plenty to say. "Ok what the hell is going on. This had to be an accident, right? Or he actually didn't spit and Chris was reacting to something else?" one person questioned, while another pointed out, "Watch Harry at the very end of this video. He nudges Chris just as the lights dim and he's laughing. Makes me wonder if it wasn't on purpose." Others, meanwhile, were firmly on the no spit train, even posting slowed down videos that didn't appear to show anything coming from Styles' mouth, while others theorized Styles' sweat may have dripped on Pine. Notably, a video taken from another angle showed the two chatting.

Whatever really happened here, Pine was definitely reacting to something...