Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly Ready To Take Their Relationship To The Next Level

It takes a brave woman to date Harry Styles. The performer has a vast and loyal fanbase, and they aren't happy when somebody steals their idol's heart. As any woman in the timeline of Styles' past relationships knows only too well, things can get pretty brutal out there if you just happen to be wild about Harry. Olivia Wilde has learned that the hard way.

The singer is notorious for keeping his private life private, but Styles was forced to speak about his and Wilde's relationship following press and social media backlash. Since falling for the Brit, Wilde's been subjected to a barrage of hateful trolling and misogyny. Not to mention ageism because of their 10-year age difference — something people wouldn't think twice about if he was the older partner.

Styles shared that he's always had to warn potential girlfriends of what's to come, but nothing can truly prepare them for the inevitable onslaught. "It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something," he told Rolling Stone. However, Wilde takes it in her stride and believes most trolls aren't even Styles devotees. "I don't personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all," she said. "The majority of them are true champions of kindness." Meanwhile, Styles and Wilde's relationship shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, they're reportedly ready to take things to the next level. Grab the Kleenex, Stylers!