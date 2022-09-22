Jeff Garlin Gets Honest About His Mental Health After Controversial Departure From The Goldbergs

Jeff Garlin, who played Murray Goldberg in the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs," hasn't shied away from commenting about controversy surrounding his behavior during filming. In 2019, the comedian-actor told the New York Post, "I was saying some really stupid silly things that I can't believe that anyone would find offensive, but to each his own."

In December 2021, Garlin left "The Goldbergs" following allegations of offensive conduct on set, per People. While he claimed he wasn't fired, he did admit that he was being investigated by the human resources department for a few years, per Vanity Fair. According to the outlet, he made people in the workplace feel uncomfortable with unwanted hugs and inappropriate language. When asked about an on-set situation with a stand-in, he minimized the accusations, saying, "Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed — because I like this guy ... If someone misses a joke, that's unfortunate to me. I don't like it."

In light of these allegations and new beginnings for "The Goldbergs," Garlin is opening up about his mental health.