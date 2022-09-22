Olivia Wilde Fans The Flames Of Her Feud With Shia LaBeouf

The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" seemingly started long before production began. Shia LaBeouf was originally cast as Jack Chambers, per NME, who's now played by Harry Styles. It was originally unclear why Styles took over the role, but Wilde ultimately told Variety that she had to fire LaBeouf due to his "combative energy" that didn't mesh well with her production. The film's studio originally cited LaBeouf exited the film due to "scheduling conflicts," but Wilde insisted that wasn't the case. She told Variety, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them."

These comments from Wilde ignited an overwhelming firestorm on social media. It didn't take long for LaBeouf to address the director's claims. He told Variety that he quit "Don't Worry Darling" due to scheduling conflicts and that Wilde's claim that he was fired for his behavior was simply false. LaBeouf said, "While I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth." LaBeouf reportedly provided Variety with email and text receipts of their conversations revolving around his exit.

At the Venice Film Festival press conference, Wilde awkwardly dodged questions about LaBeouf and seemingly wanted to avoid the drama surrounding that narrative going forward, per People. However, she recently opened up about the subject again.