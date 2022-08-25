Olivia Wilde Makes It Crystal Clear Why She Fired Shia LaBeouf

In late 2020, when "Don't Worry Darling" — the upcoming mystery-thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, and directed by Olivia Wilde — was still in pre-production, beleaguered actor Shia LaBeouf was fired from the movie. Variety described the reasoning as "poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him." Originally, the official word for his removal from the project was due to "scheduling conflicts," but a source told the outlet that LaBeouf "is not an easy guy to work with," claiming he was "off-putting" to the cast and crew, particularly to Wilde. He was ultimately replaced with Styles, and as we all know by now, Styles and Wilde have since embarked on a romantic relationship.

The "Transformers" star's dismissal was seemingly due to Wilde's' "no assholes" policy she demands on her movie sets. She described the policy during a "Directors on Directors" chat as such: "The no assholes policy, it puts everybody on the same level." She went on to explain that it removes any "hierarchy" on set that actors might bestow upon themselves, and puts everyone on the same playing field. Yet she has never directly revealed if this policy, or the conflicting schedules, was the reason the "Nymphomaniac" actor got the boot.

Now, Wilde has directly addressed LaBeouf's dismissal in a new interview, and she doesn't mince words.